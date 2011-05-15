CLOSE
Home > Common

Bill O’Reilly Challenges Jon Stewart To A Debate Over Common

Leave a comment


FOX News commentator Bill O’Reilly is back in headlines, this time for speaking out against Common and his recent visit to The White House.

As previously reported Sarah Palin and right wing conservative Tucker Carlson questioned the White House’s decision to bring the rapper to the White House because of his “anti-Bush” and “vile” violent lyrics.

Since then Jon Stewart spoke out to defend Common and released a poetry slam aimed at FOX News and the rappers criticizers.

“For the guy from The GAP ads? The guy from the Queen Latifah ‘rom com’? Elmo’s friend? That’s your misogynistic, ‘copicidal,’ Black supremacist?”

Bill O’Reilly obviously got word of Stewart’s slam and took to his “The O’Reilly Factor” show May 12th to comment.

“I would like to debate you about the Common situation,” Bill O’Reilly said.
It’s important. This is far beyond dopey lyrics and dopey presentation. What we do care about is the President of the United States understanding that there are elements in this country who are subversive. Imagine the mothers of the slain police officer’s thinking, when they see a guy like Common in the White House.”


No word on if Jon Stewart plans to accept the challenge.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Find Out Why The Clipse’s Malice And Bun B Respect Christian Hip-Hop Artist Lecrae So Much [Video Interview]

Dr. Steve Perry Gives Advice To Obama, Talks Bill Cosby & Russell Simmons Beef And New Book

Chris Brown Freestyles For Funk Flex [Video]

Bangin Candy – Dolce Meeyah [Photos]

Bill O'Reilly , Bill O’Reilly Challenges Jon Stewart To A Debate Over Common , Common , Common At The White House , Common Performing At The White House , First Lady Michelle Obama , Jon Stewart , Michelle Obama , Michelle Obama Common , sarah palin , Sarah Palin Common , Sarah Palin George Bush

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close