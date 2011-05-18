Life After Lebron: Cleveland Cavaliers Secure 1st And 4th Picks In NBA Draft

Fate Hands Cavaliers A No. 1 Pick

‎

Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers made no effort to hide his feelings about Lebron James leaving town for South Beach.

Last night the road to vindication began as The Cavs won the top pick in the NBA lottery and Gilbert’s 14-year-old son, Nick, who suffers from a neurological disorder, neurofibromatosis took the stage as the rep for his father’s team.

The expected choice for Cleveland is Kyrie Irving, a freshman point guard from Duke University that showed precise passing ability, speed and a shooting touch in an incomplete season for the Blue Devils.

There was obvious speculation that the NBA secured the second-to-last place Cavaliers with the number one selection but they still have a choice to make as Arizona forward, Derrick Williams is also rated as a great player with game changing qualities.

The Cavs also have the fourth pick in the draft. Do you believe the NBA helped them get two high picks since Lebron left them dry?