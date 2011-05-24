Baby Covers XXL [Photo]

Baby Covers XXL‘s June 2011 Issue

Cash Money CEO Baby “Birdman” Williams is the cover story for XXL Magazine’s June 2011 issue.

In the issue hitting stands nationwide on June 7, 2011, Birdman talks about his longevity in the game and being one of the last real moguls in the music business.

“When I look around, through my years and my time, you know, the game, it was a lot in the field, a lot of people doing it,” Baby said. “And I look around, and it’s like, where the Fawk did everybody go? I ain’t never understood that, but the game like that sometimes, that muthaFawka’s gon’ keep ya or it’s gon’ leave ya. It’s all on you.”

Baby also talks about Lil Wayne’s Young Money label, and the decision to allow his star artist to start his own record company.

“Honestly, I gave him the floor,” Baby said. “He wanted it. I been with him since he was seven years old, eight years old. I been in his life all of his life, and he was like, “Let me handle, it.” At the time, me as an artist, losing my sister and everything I was going through personally, I was just like, ‘Go ahead, I’ma just support what you gon’ do. You can handle it.’ And I took a step back. Probably was the smarted move I ever made in my life was to let him go ‘head.”