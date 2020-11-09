HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Allowing Players To Hear 5 Songs Off 2 Chainz’s New Album For 24 Hours

2 Chainz is set to drop his latest album, So Help Me God, and he is taking a very unconventional route that makes total sense to preview it to fans.

Announced today (Nov.9), Visual Concepts announced its unique partnership with 2 Chainz to allow NBA 2K21 current-gen and next-gen players to listen to 5 songs off Dos Necklaces’ new album 24 hours from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 12, ahead of its November 13 release date. The songs will live within the 2K Beats in-game playlist and will have you bopping your head as you navigate the game’s menus.

Speaking on the partnership, 2 Chainz said in a statement:

“I’m always looking at new ways to drop new music and connect with my fans. Premiering my music in NBA 2K21 is an incredible, exciting opportunity. Music and sports go hand in hand, rappers wanna be athletes, and athletes want to be rappers. 2K has grown into a leading music platform, and we wanted to bring the NBA 2K community these hits to ball out to in The City or at the 2K Beach.”

Rodney Shealey, executive vice president of Def Jam, added:

“Music fills every area of our lives, so it is imperative to meet listeners where they are. Gaming is a cutting-edge industry, and within the industry, 2K is a tremendous platform for music curation and discovery. We’re proud to partner with them as they innovate music experiences within the gaming industry, including this first of its kind music debut.”

Ahead of the release of NBA 2K21 next-gen, Visual Concepts announced it would be updating the game’s soundtrack to feature a whopping 150 songs bringing the total to 350 tracks available for players to enjoy while virtually balling in The City. NBA 2K21 next-gen launches on Xbox Series X starting November 10 and comes to PS5 on November 12. You can check out the 2K’s Spotify playlist below.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K21