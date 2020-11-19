HHw Gaming: 2K Shares Entire Lineup of Original Programming & Performances Ahead of 2KFest

Last week 2K announced it was celebrating the launch of NBA 2K21 Next-Gen by throwing its first virtual global event called 2KFest. Now the company is sharing details on virtual soiree.

The event, which kicks off Friday, November 20, at 12:00 a.m. PST and runs until November 21, 12:00 a.m. PST, will be hosted in three different regions globally, including Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude, and FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner and current Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, will handle hosting duties for 2KFest.

2KFest will feature performances from Quavo and his Birkin Bag collecting boo Saweetie, in-depth conversations with your favorite NBA and WNBA superstars, and NBA 2K developers, and much more.

😳 @KDTrey5 is using 2K21 to get ready for his return Watch the full convo about 2K's impact on the NBA #2KFest 📍LIVE on Twitter

🗓Friday, Nov. 20th

⌚️1PM PT in America pic.twitter.com/tHFSH1Kp1w — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 18, 2020

Here is the complete breakdown of the original programming and performances fans can look forward to when they tune in via NBA 2K’s Twitter or YouTube accounts.

Co-headliners Quavo and Saweetie bring show-stopping performances to the screen. Dame D.O.L.L.A., J.I The Prince of N.Y., Hotboii, and YSB Tril, plus surprise guests, round out hours of musical content. Evolution of Game: An engaging look at how the basketball experience has changed since 2010, both in NBA 2K21 and the NBA. Transitioning from hot highlights into an exclusive player panel, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal discuss the impact 2K continues to have on their lives – from playing as a kid to battling with teammates, to gaming in the 2020 “bubbles.”

An engaging look at how the basketball experience has changed since 2010, both in NBA 2K21 and the NBA. Transitioning from hot highlights into an exclusive player panel, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal discuss the impact 2K continues to have on their lives – from playing as a kid to battling with teammates, to gaming in the 2020 “bubbles.” 2K MoCap: Motion capture technology – and the motion capture team – is one of the game’s true unsung heroes. With the help of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson, this segment explores the magic behind-the-scenes: from the state-of-the-art studio to the dedicated team to the athletes who make NBA stars come to life, making NBA 2K the most lifelike sports game today.

Motion capture technology – and the motion capture team – is one of the game’s true unsung heroes. With the help of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson, this segment explores the magic behind-the-scenes: from the state-of-the-art studio to the dedicated team to the athletes who make NBA stars come to life, making NBA 2K the most lifelike sports game today. Everything is Game: Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson weigh in on the off-the-court elements that bring 2K to life, including unforgettable cover art, the inspiration behind in-game fashion, and the influences behind the best soundtrack in gaming.

Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson weigh in on the off-the-court elements that bring 2K to life, including unforgettable cover art, the inspiration behind in-game fashion, and the influences behind the best soundtrack in gaming. Courtside Reports : This guided conversation puts NBA 2K Executive Producer Erick Boenisch and Gameplay Director Mike Wang front and center for a Q&A around the making of one of the most beloved gaming franchises in the world.

: This guided conversation puts NBA 2K Executive Producer Erick Boenisch and Gameplay Director Mike Wang front and center for a Q&A around the making of one of the most beloved gaming franchises in the world. Home Court Advantage: An in-depth look at 2K Foundations, the program’s core objectives, previous accomplishments, and future plans for global community engagement. Discover the program’s recent court renovation: Cal Johnson Court (Knoxville, TN), hear interviews from Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, and others, as well as kids who shoot on these courts every day, and key community members – all focused on what the court means to the community at large.

An in-depth look at 2K Foundations, the program’s core objectives, previous accomplishments, and future plans for global community engagement. Discover the program’s recent court renovation: Cal Johnson Court (Knoxville, TN), hear interviews from Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, and others, as well as kids who shoot on these courts every day, and key community members – all focused on what the court means to the community at large. Open Gym: A showcase of how different communities around the world rule the 2K courts. From countries playing for continental bragging rights to high-profile names claiming their crown in the first Next Gen NBA 2K21 tournament, get your first look at the game that is truly global. Will Ben Baller, The Game, Sheck Wes, Dan Rue, Lethal Shooter, or one of the other talented 2K ballers take the North American NBA 2K21 2KFest Celebrity Tournament crown?

A showcase of how different communities around the world rule the 2K courts. From countries playing for continental bragging rights to high-profile names claiming their crown in the first Next Gen NBA 2K21 tournament, get your first look at the game that is truly global. Will Ben Baller, The Game, Sheck Wes, Dan Rue, Lethal Shooter, or one of the other talented 2K ballers take the North American NBA 2K21 Celebrity Tournament crown? 2K League Inside the Game: An exclusive Gamer Panel brings together top 2K League gamers for a conversation that traces their journey from amateur to professional, dives deep into the unique 2020 season, and looks ahead to the 2021 season and beyond.

Sounds lit.

Photo: Visual Concepts / 2KFest