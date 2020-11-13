HHW Gaming: Quavo, Saweetie,& More Announced For 2K’s Inaugural Global Event, 2KFest

NBA 2K21 has officially made the jump to next-gen, and now it’s time to celebrate…virtually, of course.

To celebrate the global launch of NBA 2K21 next-gen on Xbox Series S|X and PS5, 2K is throwing its first virtual global event called 2KFest. Announced today (Nov.13), 2KFest is described as a 24-hour worldwide celebration of basketball, music, gaming, and culture and will see the biggest superstars and legends from the NBA, WNBA, musical talent, and influencers from around the world.

Viewers of the event, which is the first of its kind, can expect a day of action-packed experiences and exclusive 2K content that the company promises that you don’t want to miss out on. The event will be hosted by sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude, FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner, and current Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. Special guests include Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Vince Carter, and Shaquille O’Neal.

There will also be performances from D.A.M.E. Dolla, Quavo, Saweetie, 88rising, Aitch, and more. The event will begin streaming on November 20, 12:00 a.m. PST to November 21, 12:00 a.m. PST and can be watched live on Twitter and YouTube, and Twitch.

You can join the conversation by using the #2KFest hashtag and keep it locked in on 2K’s social media channels to learn more details are revealed from exclusive content previews and get an early look at the 2K giveaways that will take place during the event.

You can learn more about 2KFest by heading here.

Photo: Visual Concepts/2K