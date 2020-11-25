Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collabs With Cardi B & Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion is on the top of her game.

During her recent interview with Apple Music, the “Body” rapper discussed her chart-topping collaborations with both Cardi B and Beyoncé, revealing how the collaboration came about, noting that the experience resulted in being one of her favorite moments of the year.

“That was like the highlight for me. I was like, “Beyonce? Beyonce.” Like I couldn’t believe it, my eyes got so big. Because I had a feeling she was gonna do it, and they told me she wanted to do it, and I was like, shut up, like, Beyonce wanna get on my song? Like, and that is something that I always say. Like every time somebody will ask me who’s your dream collab? Who do you wanna collab with? I’m like, Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce. So when it finally happened I called my grandma I was crying. She was like, “What’s wrong?” I said, “I got a song with Beyonce.” … That was one of my favorite moments of 2020″ Meg revealed.

While both collaborations have resulted in monumental success, Meg states that the collaboration experiences were vastly different. Recalling her initial meeting with Cardi B, revealing that both artists were initially nervous about releasing their explicit hit single.

“So Cardi had already cut the song,” Meg said. “When we met, we just hung out for like a few days, and then she texts me she’s like, “I got this song, and I really want you to get on it.” And she’s like, “I feel like it’s so you.” And I’m like, “Okay, girl, let me hear it. So she texts it to me and I immediately called right back like, “I’m gonna send you the verse tomorrow.” Like, I had a studio in my house and I literally went in the living room, cut it, and sent it right back. And it was just, it was too far. Like, she didn’t even know that I was gonna get on the song and do two verses, like, so, I was like, “No Cardi, like, this really has to be a song, song. Like, I’m not gonna disappoint you, I promise.”

In regards to the overall success of the single, the Good News rapper reveals that the two “big personalities” didn’t initially expect the response to be as huge as it has been.

So, yeah, that’s how that went and like, and we just kept jamming it until it actually came off. Like we were both really nervous about, dropping the cover art. Like, she’s a person who was super creative, and she’s super particular. Like, she knows exactly what she wanna do, how she wanted it to look. So I was just like, “Whatever you wanna do girl, we could do that.” We didn’t know that this would be the reaction. I- it was such a big, huge reaction too, like, to be able to do that, have everybody’s attention like that during these crazy times? It was like, damn, we really did the damn thing.

Although the response wasn’t expected, the liberation that women felt as a result of the controversial hit made it worth the backlash.

“I loved how all the women were like, “Yes, we got that WAP,” Megan continued. “Like, I feel like it made a lot of women not be shy. You could sing these words and really feel liberated. Like, you could really own your own sexuality because a lot of the times, I feel like men think that sex is just about them, or that sex is just for them. This is my vagina, like, I could sing about it if I want to … We didn’t know that this song was gonna do none of this. Like, we didn’t know that it was gonna piss people off. We didn’t know the republicans was gonna be pissed off. I was like, “Damn, y’all ain’t trying to win some right now? Like, why y’all even worried about WAP?” [Laughs.]

Check out the interview below.