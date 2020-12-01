Gang Gang: Cardi B Apologizes For Having Almost 40 People At Thanksgiving

Given that COVID-19 continues to spike across the country folks are even more sensitive to large gatherings. Cardi B’s recent get together had people triggered.

As spotted on The Grio the Bronx Bombshell made it clear she wanted to feel the love during the recent holiday. On Sunday, November 29 she shared that she and Offset hosted almost 40 people at their Atlanta mansion for Thanksgiving weekend. “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!” she wrote on Twitter. Naturally this announcement did not sit well with the masses considering Coronavirus is coming back strong.

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

One Twitter user responded directly to her post saying “i hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids, i truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.” The sharp responses picked up steam forcing her to explain her stance on having so many people at her house.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.” she revealed. She also went on to make it clear that she takes this pandemic very seriously. “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a http://week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !”.

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

In related Cardi B Atlanta mansion happenings last week she showed the world Offset’s sneaker collection. You can watch that clip here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls