Biden Inauguration Includes Concerts Celebrating Diversity, Real Presidents

Even before his inauguration this afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden is putting in work. Today’s Inauguration should be history making on multiple levels.

On Sunday (Jan 17), his inaugural committee hosted a show starring Cher and Barbra Streisand but Tuesday (Jan. 19) night’s main concert and three added events were meant to celebrate the nation’s diversity which has been ignored, criminalized and damn near mocked by the previous administration for four years.

Last night’s (Jan 19) show, called United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service, featured appearances and performances from Andra Day, Bebe Winans, Aloe Blacc, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Bernie King, Martin Luther King III, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas and Lynn Whitfield.

The AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers, honored Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, while the Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience, and Promise event was hosted by Eva Longoria.

Terrance J served at the helm of We Are One, a program that celebrated Blackness with everything from musical performances to cultural presentations — bringing a “battle of the bands” to our nation’s capital.

From Deadline:

Terrence J will host We Are One, with performances including Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens and the Texas Southern University Debate Team. Also appearing will be Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Rep. James Clyburn, Cedric Richmond, Rep. Joyce Beatty, Sen. Cory Booker, Senator-elect Raphael Warnock, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander and Jason George. The event also will feature a “battle of the bands,” including a number of college marching bands.

Today (Jan. 20), Joe Biden will be sworn in at noon and it’s going to be a celebration.

Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem. The two worked together previously on measures fighting sexual assault on college campuses.

Amanda Gorman will recite her poem “The Hill We Climb,” making her the youngest inaugural poet at 22 years old. Interestingly enough, she shares having had a speech impediment with President-elect Biden and today they’ll both be the biggest stage in the country.

Jennifer Lopez will be following up with a performance and Biden’s longtime family friend, Reverend Silvester Beaman of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware, will lead a benediction.

After the swearing in of our 46th President and our Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the virtual Parade Across America will begin, featuring performances from all over the country to include something special from Earth Wind and Fire.

Tonight, Tom Hanks will be hosting Celebrating America along with Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington. John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon Bon Jovi are all slated to perform.

See how you can keep up with the days events over at NewsOne.