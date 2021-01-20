Rare Air Jordan 1’s Got Shine During The Inauguration [Photos]

Michael Jordan hit a lick at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration today (Jan. 20), and he wasn’t even there. What was present and accounted for were noticeable pairs of his Air Jordan 1 signature shoe on attendees, including a pair of the coveted and pricey Air Jordan 1 x Dior collab.

who was rocking those dior 1s tho? pic.twitter.com/5MuoFO8UuJ — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021

The first pair noticed by many was the Air Jordan 1 Diors that were spotted being worn by someone on the steps behind Senator Amy Klobuchar as she spoke at the Inauguration. As Sneaker Twitter went nuts, it was quickly ascertained that the person rocking said J’s was our shiny new Vice President Kamala Harris nephew-in-law Nikolas Ajagu.

Meena Harris, who is the VP’s niece, confirmed that as her husband who decided to stunt on the world with the footwear.

Yes smh — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

Those same kicks sold for a bit over $7,000 on StockX just today, and they went for a cool $2000 if you were able to finesse a pair for retail. Expect a right-wing outlet try to say something about this being elitist, but whatever—they’re just mad they didn’t have the plug.

Then there was Joe Biden’s belove granddaughter Maisy Biden. She came through dripped up in a clean pair of the Air Jordan 1 Mid Sisterhood, which retailed for a more modest $125.

We know VP Kamala Harris has an affinity for Chucks, so can Joe Biden get his own pair of J’s? It only makes sense considering he was dipped in Ralph Lauren.