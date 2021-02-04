Migos Drops Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer Damien Granderson

Atlanta Hip-Hop group Migos is hitting the breaks on their multi-million dollar lawsuit against their former lawyer Damien Granderson.

Variety reports that the Migos complaint against the lawyer was “dismissed with prejudice” on Wednesday (Feb.3). The rap trio filed the lawsuit against their longtime attorney back in July, claiming that Granderson “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer.” They also claimed that cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars,” also accusing him of “glaring conflicts of interest” and showing favoritism towards his other client and their label Quality Control Music.

The initial suit did not disclose an exact amount of money the group comprised of Quavo (Quavious Marshall), Offset (Kiari Cephus), and Takeoff (Kirsnick Ball) felt they were cheated out of only saying they were owed “millions of dollars.” The lawsuit also alleged that Granderson got them entangled in a bad 360 deal with 300 Entertainment that they eventually would have to pay a steep price via an exit arrangement in 2017.

Quality Control’s cofounder, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, called the lawsuit “nonsense” and replied to via a lengthy statement in a now-deleted post on Instagram stating:

“It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us.”

The Migos highly-anticipated fourth album Culture III is currently in limbo after having its wig pushed back for years. We shall see how this continues to play out.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty