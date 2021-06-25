Just Don Is Gearing Up to Drop New Courtside Hi Sneaker

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few years, Just Don has collaborated with a few sneaker brands to remix some of their signature sneaker silhouettes to the point that grails were made out of often overlooked kicks (see the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 collection).

Now HypeBeast is reporting that the popular streetwear brand is about to attempt to change it up and drop their first in-line sneaker silhouette: the Courtside Hi. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s classic whip, the 1992 Ferrari Testarossa 512TR. Inspired by Don C’s home town of Chicago, the Courtside Hi’s boast some interesting details including a ridged heel to mimic the grill and seats on the 512TR.

“Apart from this high-horsepower piece, there’s plenty of design features that seem to pull from early ’90s Nike footwear — the cut out collar and Just Don badge-equipped neoprene tongue call to mind images of the Air Flight Huarache, while the forefoot overlay gives off some slight Air Flight ‘89 vibes. Each pair is made in Italy of ultra-high quality leather, and sits atop a thick midsole with a shape inspired by the 512TR’s doors to round off its build.”

These joints definitely look like something Woody Harrelson or Wesley Snipes would’ve rocked in White Men Can’t Jump (classic film).

The kicks will come in two colorways (“White/Teal” and “Black/Cream”) and will be dropping on June 25 on Just Don’s website. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they become available.