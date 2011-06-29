Leonardo DiCaprio May Team With Beyonce In New Clint Eastwood Film

DiCaprio, Beyonce May Team For Eastwood Film
Beyonce may hit the silver screen again, this time alongside Leonardo Dicaprio in the Clint Eastwood produced film A Star Is Born.
This will be the forth reincarnation of the original 1937 version of the Oscar winning film with a plot revolving around an aspiring Hollywood actress and the aging male movie star who helps kick start her career.
According to Deadline.com, Will Smith was the first choice for Dicaprio’s role.
Bey previously spoke on her role in the film telling Billboard,
“It’s a dream come true; I’m still in shock that it’s really going to happen. Clint Eastwood is clearly the absolute best, and I’m so honored and humbled. I was in no rush to do another movie unless it was the right film, and I didn’t even want to touch “A Star is Born” unless it was with him. I actually learned that this project was in existence, and kind of claimed it. I want to get to work right now!”