Keri Hilson Sings, Juggles And Talks With Cee Lo Green On ‘Talking To Strangers’ [Video]

Cee Lo Green Interviews Keri Hilson [Video]

Keri Hilson sat with Cee Lo Green on his Fuse show, Talking To Strangers and displayed her juggling talent as well as her vocal ability.

The R&B songstress spoke about her transition from songwriting to being in the forefront, her knowledge of song structure at a young age and her athletic background.

Ms. Hilson said she didn’t tell everyone her thoughts about fame at a young age but she wanted it to happen very early. “I always knew that I would be famous, I just didn’t know to what degree,” said Keri.

Watch Cee Lo get his flirting on as he admits to being turned on by the lyrics in Keri’s songs.