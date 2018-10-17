10 Things We Learned From Pusha T on the Joe Budden Podcast

Pusha T was feeling a ways about Drake’s dramatic take on their beef while on LeBron’s HBO series The Shop. SO the G.O.O.D. Music rapper and exec took his tea over to the Joe Budden Podcast, and it was scorching.

“I really don’t know where it started at,” said Push of his beef with the 6 God, and it honestly doesn’t even matter anymore.

The Virginia rapper was candid about his issues with Drake, his relationship with Kanye, what he picked up from Pharrell and the Neptunes and much more.

“It’s always been competitive with me. It ain’t never personal, it’s always rap sh*t,” says Push. Peep 10, or so, things we learned from Push A Ton on the Joe Budden Podcast in the following pages.