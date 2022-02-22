3 White Men Found Guilty Of Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery Murder #AhmaudArbery

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The jury got it right. The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery for minding his business jogging in their neighborhood have been found guilty of hate crimes.

The three Georgia men—Travis McMichael, 36, his day Gregory McMichael, 66, and William Bryan, 52—were all found guilty of attempted kidnapping while the McMichael klan was also found guilty of one count each of brandishing or discharging a firearm during a violent crime, per the New York Times.

The jury found that they violated a federal hate-crime statute, and are now all facing 25 years to life in prison. The men are already sitting on life sentences from state court. Bryan is the only bozo who has a chance of parole.

Also, let’s not forget that Feds originally tried to cop a plea deal.

The decision means that even if this band of racists were to somehow win an of appeal their state convictions, they’re still going to be getting significant federal time. Social media has been abuzz since the decision, glad that justice is being served, but still being keenly aware that too rarely does it ever come to fruition.