Angela Bassett Defends Looking Dissappointed During Oscars
Angela Bassett Feels She Was “Deserving” Of Oscar For Her Performance In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Angela Bassett confirmed what we all felt watching the Oscars and seeing her lose to Jamie Lee Curtis: she deserved it more. Speaking with Town & Country, the iconic actress spoke about the 2023 moment when she lost the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis, telling the publication she felt that she was “deserving” of the Oscar for her outstanding work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “I found it interesting,” Bassett said in a new interview. “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.” Bassett became the first actress/actor in a Marvel movie to be nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, a grieving mother and ruler of Wakanda following the offscreen death of T’Challa, which was written into the film following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. It was Bassett’s second nomination in her storied 40-year Hollywood career. Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Bassett’s reaction to her loss went viral, but she remained gracious and humble. “I love applauding people,” Bassett continued, telling the publication she felt she did the work that was deserving of the recognition. “No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”
Social Media Agrees With Angela BassettSocial media also still feels the same way two years later, with many of them feeling she should have won an Oscar for her portrayal of the late Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It. “Angela Bassett was almost too good in Black Panther. She gave the movie so much emotional depth. I’ve only seen it once and I still Vividly remember her parts,” one user on X, formally Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, “She is VERY much deserving and has been snubbed her entire acting career.” Others add that Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t even the best supporting actress in her film. “Jamie wasn’t even the best supporting actress in Everything Everywhere All At Once!,” another post X on read. While Bassett didn’t take home the Best Supporting Actress award, she was given an Honorary Oscar for her contributions to the film industry. Angela Bassett will always be a winner in our books. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
