‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Official X Account Fries Elon Musk On His Own Platform, Gamers Join In Clowning The Tesla Chief

'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Fries Elon Musk On His Own Sh*t
productive—spoiler alert: it’s not—took to his platform to talk about the latest game in the famed Assassin’s Creed franchise. He explicitly mentioned streamer Hasan Piker, who flagged his stream of Shadwos as sponsored content. Musk, of all the people in the world, called Piker a “fraud” before adding “Sell-out’ would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.” Ubisoft would not take Musk’s trash talk sitting down and hit him with the hidden blade in the form of a scathing clapback, “Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?” The X post has amassed over 600K likes and over 60K reposts. Comedian /writer Mike Drucker accurately described the moment: “It turns out the real assassins were the social media managers we met along the way.”Whoever runs the official X account for Ubisoft’s latest video game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, deserves a very nice raise. The Assassin’s Creed Shadows X account has 0 f**** to give. The person behind social posts on the account let Elon Musk have it after he began complaining about the game. Last night, Musk, who should be busy ensuring DOGE is
Elon Musk’s History of CheatingWhy is this post so significant? The AC Shadows account alludes to Musk being exposed as a cheater after he claimed to be an expert Path of Exile 2 player after Musk exposed himself during his stream when gamers noticed his lack of skills in the game for having such a high build character. Gamers immediately accused Musk of “fraudmaxing,” basically paying someone good at the game to play for him. Musk eventually admitted to cheating in the game, and gamers were furious that the game’s developers didn’t take action. Musk was not the only person who felt the wrath of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows account. Mark Kern, who goes by the handle @Grummz on X and is always bitching and moaning about games being “too woke” and other ridiculous nonsense, got some smoke too. Kern has spent a lot of his time hating on the game, so it should sting to see the game he confidently thought would flop be successful. Ubisoft announced that the game has already hit 2 million players, which could continue to climb as gamers love that the AC ShadowX account has no chill. One user said on X, “Was gonna wait for a sale but nah y’all have earned this.” Well, they should enjoy AC Shadows because it is great game, you can peep our review here. The gallery below also shows more reactions to Elon Musk’s being fried by the Shadows X account.
