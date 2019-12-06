Soul Brother Sugar Zaddy Bearded Tom Hanks Photo Has Black Twitter Cracking All The Jokes

Tom Hanks was traded to the Black delegation long ago, and a new photo only confirms the smartness of the decision. A black and white photo of the movie star rocking a beard was all that was needed to get Black Twitter theorizing if Hanks has any Black ancestors and to send warning signals out to Aunties everywhere.

For those that know, Hanks’ cookout credentials have long been validated. Recently, the homie Blogxilla got Hanks to discuss bid whisk (a version of Spades) and it only cemented that actor’s legend in the culture. He was also born in the Bay Area and his mother of Portuguese descent (and never forget Black Jeopardy on SNL).

Tom Hanks for The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the Actor Roundtable. Photographed by Miller Mobley pic.twitter.com/eRMIaSLaiF — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) December 4, 2019

Said credentials don’t make him Black per se, but thanks to the photo—from a Hollywood Reporter roundtable story—and because there is nothing wrong with having a little fun, Black Tom Hanks is currently creeping all over timelines and group chats.

Peep some of the more hilarious reactions below.