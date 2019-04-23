Beyoncé Drops ‘Lemonade’ On All Streaming Platforms, Bey Hive Twitter Gets In “Formation”

It is still very much Beyoncé season, this after the Houston superstar dropped both her 2018 Coachella performance documentary Homecoming on Netflix with a surprise live album of the same name. Now, the Bey Hive is joined in unison after it was announced that Mrs. Carter’s sixth studio album Lemonade is now available on all streaming platforms.

Lemonade, released in 2016, was famously an exclusive release on Jay-Z’s TIDAL music service, along with videos for each of the tracks, which also debuted as a 65-minute HBO film. However, fans who didn’t buy into TIDAL were frozen out and missed on hearing one of Bey’s strongest albums in her catalog and perhaps the most revealing look into her marriage to Hov.

Bey Hiv Twitter has been going up all day in support of Beyoncé’s Lemonade hitting the wider range of DSPs, and we’ve got the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty