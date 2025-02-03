Subscribe
Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tour Dates, Ticketing Details

Published on February 3, 2025
Cowboy Carter Tour artwork

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé has revealed more details of her highly-anticipated—to say the least—Cowboy Carter Tour, which includes multiple dates in cities like Los Angeles, London and Washington, DC. The news arrives after Queen Bey finally won an Album of the Year Awards at the Grammys.
Cowboy Carter Tour artwork

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Parkwood Entertainment

The Cowboy Carter tour was first announced late on Saturday night (Feb 1) via a social media post that revealed a tour was forthcoming—,however social media, particularly NBA fans, was busy discussing the blockbuster Luka Donic to the Lakers trade.
But now we have more details, as the Cowboy Carter tour kicks off April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before hitting cities like Chicago, East Rutherford (that will cover the Tri-State Area), and Houston before concluding on July 11 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta (its second date in the city). There is also a European leg that starts June 5 in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for four dates (over a week), followed by a pair of dates in Paris at Stade de France. With 11 nominations, the Cowboy Carter album won three Grammys including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The tour is produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation. Also worth mentioning SirDavis, Beyoncé’s own premium whiskey, is the official spirit of the tour and Cécred, the singer’s award-winning hair brand, is the official beauty brand of the tour because, she’s a business, man.
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Oh right, ticket details:

TICKET DETAILS: There will be multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. The general on-sale will take place starting Friday, February 14 at 12pm local time at beyonce.com. Additional presale information below.

    • BEYHIVE PRESALE: The BeyHive presale begins February 11 at 12pm through February 12 at 11am local. More information will be available at Beyonce.com
    • ARTIST PRESALE: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through February 6 at 8AM ET at livemu.sc/beyonce for U.S. + UK shows and livemu.sc/beyonceparis2025 for the Paris shows. The Artist Presale will begin February 13 at 12pm through February 13 at 10pm local. 

In addition, sponsored presales will take place in select markets internationally:

    • U.S. – Citi Presale: Citi is the Official Card for the presale of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning February 12 at 12pm local time until February 13 at 11am local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
    • U.S. – Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the COWBOY CARTER TOUR in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin February 12 at 12pm local time until February 13 at 11am local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.
    • U.K. + France – Mastercard Presale: Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in London & Paris. Mastercard Presale starts February 12 at 12pm local time and ends February 13 at 11am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from February 14 at 12pm local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Marriott Bonvoy, the world’s leading hospitality company and official hotel partner of COWBOY CARTER TOUR, is providing Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to access unparalleled perks and experiences in cities across the tour.

Check out the full routing information for the Cowboy Carter Tour below, and reactions in the gallery.   COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES: April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium  May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium  May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium  May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium  May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field  May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field  May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium  June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium  July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium  July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

1.

2. Just because.

3. Impeccable timing.

4.

5. But you gotta start somewhere, no?

6.

