Rumi & Blue Ivy Carter Help Beyoncé Kick off 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
Blue Ivy & Rumi Steal The Show From Beyoncé During Opening Night of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
Cowboy Carter Tour has officially kicked off, and Beyoncé’s daughters did something no one else on this planet can do: steal the show from their mother. Rumi made her tour debut during night one of the Cowboy Carter tour, on Monday night (April 28) in Los Angeles, joining her older sister, Blue Ivy Carter, and her mom. Since their birth, Rumi, along with her twin brother, Sir, have been understandably heavily guarded by their two ridiculously famous parents, only making rare appearances. But like her older sibling, Rumi has been featured on a Beyoncé record, lending her voice on the track “Protector” off Yoncé’s latest project, Act II: Cowboy Carter. It was a pleasant surprise when Rumi took the stage while her mom performed the song. Wearing a sparkly gold feather dress and matching cowboy boots, Rumi had a large grin on her face as she waved to the crowd, giving her mom several hugs that melted the global superstar’s heart. Of course, like her mom, Rumi knows how to command a stage, striking a pose with her arms crossed over her chest as her big sister, flanked by Beyoncé’s dancers, performs a dance routine. In another moment that definitely earned a collective “awwwwww” from those in attendance and on social media, Rumi joined her mom and 13-year-old sister for a warm embrace.The
Blue Ivy Also Has The Internet BuzzingNot to be outdone, Blue Ivy has also been receiving plenty of praise, especially since she continues to dance and her skills have improved immensely since joining her mother on tour during performances. She even has a solo during her mom’s performance of “Déjà Vu.” We love to see it, and so does social media, which has been buzzing since Monday when the clips of Rumi and Blue Ivy hit timelines. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
