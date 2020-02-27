Don’t Crack: Black Women You Won’t Believe Are 50 And Over [Photos]

The saying “Black don’t crack” has been around for a while and when it’s used to refer to the many ageless beauties in the entertainment world, few words would be more applicable. We’ve collected images of a handful of the Black starlets who have turned the big Five-Oh and over who can still turn heads at the drop of a dime.

From former (forever?) First Lady Michelle Obama, award-winning actress Angela Bassett, Emmy Award-winning starlet Niecy Nash, and the regal Cicely Tyson, these women exemplify not only beauty at its highest form, but also have laundry lists of accomplishments that are equally formidable.

Of course, superficial as it seems to just focus on the looks of this stunning group of women, this is simply just appreciation of Black beauty if we humbly say so. And beyond their looks, these women have talents that have entertained, enlightened and encouraged many across the nation and the world.

Check out these Black women who have hit the half-century mark in life via the following images below. Sound off in the comments section if we’ve missed any of your faves.

—

Photo: Getty