Tennessean Briana Brown Is A Blessing To Anyone’s Timeline

Briana Brown makes her living as a licensed aesthetician and MUA, which is evident in her stunning looks. The Tennessee native also enjoys a robust social media following via her growing presence on TikTok and Instagram, and we’re honored to feature her in our latest Baes & Baddies feature.

Briana Brown hasn’t revealed much about herself online, but she has managed to amass over 45,000 followers on TikTok and over 27,000 followers on Instagram. One thing we truly enjoy about Ms. Brown is that she has tons of personality, which shows in her dances and looks. She’s also known to shout out fashion brands like Fashion Nova.

Brown is also someone coming into her own and embracing her curves, something she recently spoke about on Facebook. As is the case for many women of her physical stature, growing into accepting what nature gave her is a journey, and she is inspiring others out there to own their beauty on terms that fit them.

From Facebook:

I use to be extremely self-conscious of my body, especially as a young girl. Picked on in elementary & middle school bc I was the only girl that was developing quickly. Older men hitting on me, etc. It has taken awhile for me to gain the confidence to walk in this body & I’m finally at a point where I’m starting to love all of me & wear what I think is beautiful despite what others may think. There are struggles at times, but I’m currently in my “eff it” era so if you don’t like it…keep it pushing bc I love me some me!

To stay connected with Briana Brown, we suggest following her TikTok page here. We’ll share images from Instagram in the gallery below.

Photo: @briana.aileen_b / Instagram