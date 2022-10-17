Twitter Cooks MAGA Tap Dance Queen Candace Owens Because Why Not?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens is seen by many on social media to be nothing more than a grifter, leaning into her role as a passionate Black conservative with calculated glee. In the wake of the news that Kanye West aka Ye is going to buy the social media service that her husband oversees, Owens’ name began trending on Twitter with all the insults packed in as one can imagine.

Candace Owens, a mature-looking 33 years of age, is a star of the conservative pundit space and has aligned herself with the likes of Donald Trump and other right wings stalwarts supporters and figures. Parler, the so-called free speech social media app erected as a counter to Twitter, names Owens’ husband, George Farmer, as its CEO. Farmer also put funds behind in support of the right-wing Brexit Party in the United Kingdom

While we don’t know anything about Owens personally, what the record can reflect is that she wasn’t always a fan of Trump or the Republican Party in general. It appears that Owens hit a financial lick by cosplaying an angry Black conservative who loves America and wants to return it to its former glory.

Owens has her share of supporters and she often gets marched out with some of her Black conservative cohorts as voices of reason and representation on that side of the political ideology aisle. The sad thing is most people see through Owens’ act and realize that she probably doesn’t even believe the stuff she spews on the behalf of the MAGA faithful.

Adding to this, Owens has been heavily promoting a documentary titled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, another portion of her ongoing feud with the Black Lives Matter movement.

