Cardi B’s Anthem “Bodak Yellow” Diamond-Certified, Bardi Gang Celebrates The Historic Moment

Cardi B and her earth-shattering hit record “Bodak Yellow” have made history.

You had to be there.

When Cardi B dropped “Bodak Yellow” back in 2017, chances are high she had no clue how big the record would be and where it would catapult her rap career. At the time, the Bronx native was still trying to get her rap career established and was on her way to reality tv stardom as a fan-favorite cast member on Mona Scott-Young’s Love & Hip Hop New York franchise. Before the song’s release, Bardi put out her Gangsta Bitch Vol.1 mixtape putting her on radars, but it was the infectious single that made her a bonafide Hip-Hop star.

Now, 4 years later, the song you literally heard everywhere was diamond-certified by the RIAA and put Cardi B in a class all by herself. “Bodak Yellow” makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a diamond-certified song. In a video, we see Cardi being rewarded a plaque for her current Megan Thee Stallion assisted single “WAP,” which has gone 5Xs platinum and is well on its way to becoming diamond-certified before her diamond plaque is unveiled.

BODAK YELLOW IS NOW A DIAMOND RECORD pic.twitter.com/Q2zOY2VkCJ — CARDITOWN ➹ (@CARDIxTOWN) March 9, 2021

Keep in mind, Cardi B only has one album out, Invasion of Privacy, which won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The sky is the limit for Cardi, and her loyal fans are thirsty for her sophomore effort, which she is taking her time in putting together. Understandably so. She has her hands in many side projects like acting, sneaker collaborations, endorsement deals, and recently launching dolls.

So patience Bardi Gang, you will be rewarded. Until then, you can peep all the reactions from Cardi B’s fans to the news “Boday Yellow” is now a diamond-certified banger… FOREVA.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83