CyHi The Prynce Wants All The Smoke, Challenges Joe Budden To $500K Rap Battle, Hip-Hop Twitter Chimes In

Joe Budden is definitely enjoying the retired life but G.O.O.D Music’s hidden gem Cyhi The Prynce just offered the Hip-Hop commentator an offer that might be too good to resist.

CyHi wants all the smoke when it comes Joe Budden. The State of The Culture host has said some interesting things about No Dope on Sundays rapper on numerous episodes of his popular podcast, CyHi finally responded. During a Team Backpack Cypher ahead of the upcoming A3C Music Festival in Atlanta, CyHi let the chopper spray at Budden letting him know he’s been paying attention.

“I don’t need a Xanny or a shot of brandy/To murder a n***a, playin’ me like I’m cotton candy/Get ya kids napped, tell ’em pop the nanny/Turn your house into The Adams Family/Whoa, you wanna know what I just thought about?/I think that I should’ve been in Slaughterhouse/Leave you with a ribeye tryna clown me/Boy, I knock the legs off a cow just to ground beef/So call Backpack or Smack and tell ’em set it up/And anyone who wanna bring a half a mill, we can bet it up.”

Budden didn’t waste no time responding back and seemed intrigued by the challenge hinting at coming out of retirement.

“CyHi, I have a million dollars, and I’ll clean your ass up. You can’t come to the party with that. … I’m retired; I’m not replying to none of these n***as. … But half a mill, track for track? Of course, we gotta do that.”Any rapper that money has been on the line for—nah, they never really put it up. … I don’t think that CyHi has $500,000 of disposable income.” Budden added, “I want my half a mill, I don’t want to lose it.”

The two rappers have since engaged each other on Twitter putting the battery in Hip-Hop Twitter’s back who want to see the rap battle take place. Hit the gallery below to view the reactions to CyHi’s challenge to Joe below.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty