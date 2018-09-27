Twitter Is Not Feeling Dunkin’ Going By First Name Basis Only In New Rebranding Move

Your momma named you Dunkin’ Donuts, so we’re going to continue to call you Dunkin’Donuts. That is the sentiment of patrons of the famed doughnut and coffee shop chain after the company announced it’s only going by Dunkin as part of new rebranding move.

The 68-year-old franchise’s rebranding kicks off January 2019 as the company will ditch Donuts and opt to be called just Dunkin’. Now yes doughnuts will still be a staple on the menu alongside its other breakfast and lunch sandwiches, the company now wants to focus on the beverage side which it has done very well for the franchise.

Another eye-opening move the company is making is trimming down its doughnut selection from 30 to 18 “core” options another step that might cause some outrage from loyal customers. Dunkin’ will test this new approach in 1,000 of its 9,000 locations before deciding to on rolling it out nationwide.

Chief marketing officer of Dunkin’, Tony Weisman tried his best to explain the move by describing it as a way to inject a breath of fresh air into the company. He also added:

“By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin’.”

Well, that is not how it’s being received at all the moment by Dunkin’ Donuts faithful. It would seem the old cliche if ain’t broke, don’t fix it is the prevailing message here. If Dunkin’ needs any proof messing with things is a bad idea they should refer back to IHOP who jokingly added they were changing their name to IHOB and was met with immediate backlash.

You check out the gallery below to see the reactions to Dunkin’ dropping the Donuts below.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty