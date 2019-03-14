The Internet, IG Models & More React To Facebook & Instagram Outage

We were you the day Facebook suffered its most extended outage in its history that also took down Instagram along with it? That’s what people will be asking when their Timehop brings them back to this day next year?

The Internet, IG models and anyone else who’s day revolves around those apps collectively lost their minds when Facebook and its collection of social media platforms which includes Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp suffered a massive outage. To add more salt to the wound the company acknowledged it was indeed suffering an outage via its Twitter account, despite the fact chances are high most FB users don’t even Tweet that often.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Facebook’s collected 2.32 billion users were frustrated to find a bevy of problems. On Instagram users couldn’t refresh their feeds, searching the explore page and uploading their thirst traps. FB users pages loaded but they couldn’t post status updates plus the Facebook Messenger wouldn’t load. WhatsApp also suffered the same issues as well and would not allow users to upload photos. Logging into other apps like Tinder and Spotify using Facebook was also a no go as well, and somehow the VR tool Oculus was affected by the disruption as well.

Facebook claims the outages that began around noon on Wednesday (March 13) are not the result of a distributed denial-of-service attack in which a person floods the service with bad requests with the intentions of overloading it. The company claimed in follow up to the Tweet above that “the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.” They have not revealed publicly what was the cause of the outages that affected New York, Toronto, Detroit, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California, Bogata, Quito, London, Shenzhen, Manila, Singapore, Sydney, Perth, and Tokyo.

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

But that didn’t stop users from taking their acts to Twitter and getting in on the #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown movement hilariously voicing their frustrations. You can hit the gallery below to see how folks reacted to the great Facebook and Instagram outage of 2019.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty