Subscribe
News

Florida Plans To Cut Vaccine Mandates, Causes Viral Uproar

Published on September 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a press...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Florida —well, its surgeon general — announced its intent to end all vaccine mandates including for children, causing considerable outrage from public health officials nationwide.

On Wednesday (Sept. 3), Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida, announced that the state was making plans to end mandates for all vaccinations, including those for children. He stated that they would begin to use administrative rule to do so, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood alongside him at the press conference held at a private Christian high school in Valrico, just outside of Tampa.

“Who am I to tell you what you should put in your body?”, Ladapo said to the reporters and supporters gathered at the press conference. “What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and God. The government does not have that right.” After a round of appluase, Ladapo then said: “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.” He said that the state’s lawmakers “are going to have to make decisions” to do away with the state statute requiring vaccines for children. DeSantis concurred, declaring that there will be an end to most vaccine mandates, with others needing further legisltion to remove.

Ladapo has been heavily criticized for his anti-vaccine stance in the past. He earned a rare public rebuke from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2023 for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, and allowed parents to choose whether to send their children to school as a measles outbreak took place in 2024. Currently, the state has only a religious exemption available for parents who do not want their children vaccinated.

DeSantis echoed Ladapo’s words. “We’ve already done a lot,” he said, adding: “I don’t think any state has come even close to what Florida has done.” The governor also mentioned that there will be a commission (headed by his wife, Casey)working to align with the goals of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services – who is himself a longtime anti-vaccine skeptic who recently dictated further restrictions for those wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news was met with sharp criticism online. Some pointed out how hypocritical the move to ban vaccines in the state was, given Florida’s near-total abortion ban. Others highlighted Ladapo’s likening vaccine mandates to slavery as disrespectful, and stated that children and the large elderly population in the state are at severe risk. 

1. Reverend William G. Barber III

2. Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith

3. Senator Bernie Sanders

4. Ashley Winter

5. Henry Rosenberg

6. Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost

7. Representative Anna V. Eskamani

8. Mike Nellis

9. Vin Gupta

10. Nisha Plantel

11. Shevrin Jones

Related Tags

florida
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Ra Ra Boom
14 Items
Games
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case
News
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a press...
11 Items
News
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024
News
Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News
New York City Marks 23rd Anniversary Of September 11, 2001 Attacks
Politics
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017
News

Goin’ Up In A Kitchen? iLoveMakonnen Shows Off His New Gig As A Chef

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close