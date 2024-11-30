Fortnite Remix: The Finale Virtual Concert Details
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Is Ending With Epic Finale Concert Ft. Juice WRLD, Snoop Dogg, Eminem & Ice Spice, Here’s How To Watch It
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is coming to a close, but it will end most epically with a mega concert where you can grab front-row seats. When Epic Games launched the remix of Fortnite Chapter 2, it did so with a live concert featuring performances from Snoop Dogg, an avid gamer and currently unlocker of all life achievements, and Ice Spice. Fortnite fans can look forward to another virtual music concert to close out the mini-season, like the ones featuring Ariana Grande or Travis Scott. This time, for Remix: The Finale, Juice WRLD, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Eminem will take the stage in the popular video game. Each of them has been featured in the current mini-season. Eminem already had his own event, so he is no stranger to Fortnite. They also have their own piece of territory on the battle royale map, and for the past week, a giant Juice WRLD has been looming over the island in what has been a massive tribute to the late Hip-Hop star. Speaking about the event, Fortnite developer Epic Games says it “connects dreamscapes,” so you can expect Remix: The Finale to be a unique experience. As for the songs, there will be two new tracks: Juice WRLD fans will get a posthumous effort called “Empty Out Your Pockets,” and Snoop Dogg recently teamed up with Sting for a new song he dropped over the Thanksgiving break, “Another Part of Me.” The mega virtual concert will be a prelude to Fortnite’s next season, which begins on December 1.
Where & How Do You Watch Remix: The FinaleThe concert will occur in Fortnite on November 30 at 2 PM ET. Epic Games highly suggests you log into Fortnite early to secure your spot because millions of people will definitely be looking to enjoy the show. According to the developer, the virtual doors for the concert open at 1:20 PM ET. Those who won’t be in front of their consoles or gaming PCs can catch one of your favorite streamers participating in the event. As for Chapter 6, Season 1, which Epic has revealed will be called “Hunters,” gamers look forward to sword-based melee combat, a fire-flinging power-up, and challenging boss characters roaming the map. The King of the Monsters, Godzilla, is also teased for the next chapter, and word on the video game streets is that his rival, King Kong, will join the fun. When the two epic movie monsters arrive in Fortnite, it will mark their second appearance in a battle royale setting; they most recently brought their epicness to Call of Duty. Sounds lit. You can see reactions to this, The Remix, and Juice WRLD’s involvement in it in the gallery below.
