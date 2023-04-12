Freaknik Discourse Rages On, Girls Gone Wild Gets A Comparison

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Freaknik, the former annual HBCU spring break gathering in Atlanta, is under heavy scrutiny as debates about the event continue to rage on. With a document about Freaknik coming soon to Hulu, some on Twitter are comparing similar instances of large gatherings as seen in the Girls Gone Wild series.

Freaknik, as we shared in an earlier report, began as a cultural event in the 1980s and rose in popularity among Black college students in the 1990s. While there exist accounts of the gathering remaining nothing more than a huge block party for Black youth, many have countered with harrowing tales of harassment and assault from all sides.

The upcoming documentary’s announcement sparked many to mark themselves safe from any involvement in past Freaknik activities as some believe there could be incriminating footage present in the release. Some are also noting that there have been other documentaries released about the event, which focused on what occurred during those gatherings.

On Twitter, a response to the uproar over the documentary’s release prompted some to bring up Girls Gone Wild and its convicted founder, Joe Francis. Others are stating that while the ugly side of the gatherings deserves scrutiny, Freaknik was also a significant cultural movement.

Check out the reaction from Twitter listed below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty