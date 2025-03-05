LiAngelo Ball & GloRilla Collab On The Way?
LiAngelo Ball & GloRilla Collab On The Way? X Has Something to Say
LiAngelo Ball is about to shake up the streets again with another song that can go viral. His older brother, Lonzo Ball, recently dropped a behind-the-scenes clip of Gelo’s music video, where you see Gelo swerving around the corner, all smooth with it, while GloRilla is vibing out beside him. Yes, GloRilla and Gelo collaboration looks to be on the way. This was not on any of our bingo cards for 2025. The clip got the internet talking, teasing a track that blends Gelo’s chill flow with GloRilla’s high-energy, in-your-face style. Let’s see how that goes. This collab isn’t out of nowhere, though. Back in January, Lonzo was showing off Gelo’s music to his teammates in the Chicago Bulls locker room, and it looked like the song they were bumping was the same one with GloRilla on it. The chorus is straight heat, with Gelo spitting, “Baby, can you please shake that a** for me.” That sounds like something straight out of GloRilla’s wheelhouse, right? Glo’s known for her bold bars and unapologetic energy, so it’s the perfect match. Gelo’s been steadily pushing his music, and this collab could be his going 2/2 moment. The first hit being, ‘Tweaker’ whether you like it or not the song made some noise. Following that is this next single. Lonzo’s been riding for him, and the support from his big bro, along with the growing buzz around this track, is only gonna help take Gelo to the next level. With that catchy hook and the chemistry between Gelo and Glo, this track is set to be a whole vibe, and it might just land Gelo his next big hit. The streets are definitely waiting for this one. Check out some of the mixed reactions from X users below
