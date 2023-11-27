HHW Gaming: As We Get Close To ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’s’ Reveal, They Hype Is Real On X

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As we get closer to the big reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, the hype for the highly-anticipated video game is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

GTA VI is trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, but this time around, the energy is much different. Unlike the other times the long-awaited sequel to GTA V trended, there is actual excitement now because a trailer for the game is on the horizon.

Rockstar Games confirmed a trailer is on the way following the equivalent of Woj Bomb in the video game space due to Bloomberg’s Jason Scheirer coming through with slam dunk reporting claiming the studio was dropping a trailer for the game.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rockstar Games president Sam Houser wrote:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Gamers React To GTA VI’s Trailer Coming In December

With that in mind and Thanksgiving and Black Friday now behind us, gamers have taken to Elon Musk’s trash platform to express how excited they are about GTA VI’s announcement being on the horizon.

“The only thing on my mind right now is #GTAVI December hurry up!!! Its gonna be game of the generation bruh….,” one post on X read.

Another post read, “I hope we get that #GTAVI trailer Friday but I’m expecting nothing until next week at least. Regardless, I can’t believe we’ve made it this close.”

We feel both posts and wonder when the trailer will drop in December.

There is a strong chance it could happen during the upcoming Game Awards.

We shall see.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty