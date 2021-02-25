HHW Gaming: Huge ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ PS5 Update & More Announced During State of Play

PlayStation held its first State of Play live stream for 2021 and had plenty of games on deck.
While there was much to talk about, we’re going to jump right into the biggest announcement of the live stream event. Fans of Final Fantasy VII Remake have been wondering when we will get a glimpse of part 2 of the now episodic role-playing adventure that the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase told Hip Hop Wired exclusively should launch without any issues.
When PlayStation first announced the State of Play live stream on Wednesday (Feb.24), many people guessed that we would get some information on Final Fantasy VII Remake’s second chapter. Unfortunately, we did not get any details on when we could expect to continue Cloud, Barret, Tiffa, and Aerith’s journey outside of the city of Midgar, BUT we did learn that a massive update is coming.
On June 10, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives. Players can look forward to playing a brand new episode with the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi and Sonon (he won’t be controllable, The Verge reports), a member of a separate cell of Avalanche. In the new adventure made exclusively for the remake, they will be embarking on a mission to infiltrate the Shinra Corporation.
That’s not all either. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will also introduce some quality of life upgrades bringing the game to the next generation on the PS5. Players can look forward to faster load times, performance mode (that targets 60fps gameplay), and a graphics mode for 4K. A photo mode is also finally coming to the game when the update arrives. Speaking with Weekly Famitsu, director Tetsuya Nomura revealed partial support for the DualSense 5’s adaptive triggers.
If you already own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4, you will be able to upgrade to Intergrade on PS5 for free. The Yuffie episode will be sold separately, with no word on how much the content will cost. PlayStation revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade would come in physical and digital editions for $69.99. A digital deluxe edition sold in the PlayStation Store will cost $89.99 and comes with a soundtrack and digital artbook.
As mentioned above, PlayStation showed off other games during the State of Play live stream. You can see the other announcements in the gallery below.
Photo: Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
1. Returnal – State of Play Gameplay Walkthrough | PS5Source:PlayStation
2. Deathloop – Gameplay Trailer #3 – déjà vu | PS5Source:PlayStation
24 hours. 8 Targets. 1 Rival Assassin.
3. Kena: Bridge of Spirits – State of Play Trailer | PS5, PS4Source:PlayStation
A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment.
4. Knockout City — State of Play Gameplay Spotlight | PS4Source:PlayStation
Welcome to Knockout City™, where the hits never stop coming—literally. Get your first look now, and catch it May 21, 2021, for cross-play dodgeball domination.
5. Oddworld: Soulstorm at State of Play | PS5, PS4Source:PlayStation
Get to know Oddworld: Soulstorm a little better in our latest feature in which we highlight just some of the things you can expect this spring when it arrives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Gameplay Trailer | PS5Source:PlayStation
A glimpse of FNAF: Security Breach.
7. Solar Ash – Gameplay Reveal | PS5, PS4Source:PlayStation
Journey through a surreal, vivid, and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, and massive enemy encounters. Can you save your home from the Ultravoid?
8. Sifu – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4Source:PlayStation
9. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – PlayStation 5 Features Trailer | PS5Source:PlayStation
Toys For Bob dives into the enhanced features of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PlayStation 5! The PS5 version of the game is available on March 12, the PS4 version is available now.