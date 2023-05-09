Isaiah Washington Praises KKK Members He Allegedly Grew Up With

Actor Isaiah Washington published a social media post praising members of the Ku Klux Klan that he claimed he grew up with, raising numerous eyebrows online.
The former Grey’s Anatomy star published a post on his official Facebook page and his Twitter account on Sunday (April 30th) saying that some of the “best elementary school teachers” and “neighbors” he had while growing up in Houston, Texas were members of the white supremacist group. “I knew where They stood with me and They also knew where I stood with Them,” he wrote in the post accompanied by a photo of a couple and their child in Klan robes and hoods.
Washington would go on to write, “I can’t help but wonder today, if Their kids are vigorously supporting me as an actor today, simply because I showed Them love and respect as a true Texan and a true American, even when Their parents and grandparents forbid Them to reciprocate it publicly. I wonder…”
The post garnered a heavy reaction from those who were incredulous at the P-Valley actor’s remarks. Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones responded succinctly in the comments: “The pure embarrassment that this is what your existence has devolved to. Wow. Hate to see it.” It’s not the first time that Washington has made some questionable statements, with many of them coming after his firing from Grey’s Anatomy disparaging his former co-stars. Another eyebrow-raising comment concerned the late R&B icon Aaliyah, who he co-starred with in the movie Romeo Must Die, from a 2022 interview with VladTV where he claimed she was “in control of the situation” despite her being 15 when R.Kelly married her. “She was 15 going on 30, so she was in control of that whole situation,” he said then. “I don’t judge her, but she was very smart and very mature and very in control of her situation. I don’t believe one minute that Aaliyah was made to do anything that Aaliyah didn’t want to do.”
Once Twitter got wind of his Klan-amorous comments, they made their feelings known big-time. Here are a few of the more zesty responses.
1. OmiFans
This user wrote, “There is something genuinely wrong with Isaiah Washington.” I mean…
2. CoolChe
“Isaiah Washington would’ve asked for overtime as a slave” is a BAR.
3. Blaquemanta1
Twitter user Blaquemanta1 wrote, “This guy is the real-life fiddler off of Roots, close proximity to the whites is truly a prize to him no matter how vile they treat him. He’s the very definition of a sick negro.”
4. Easy
5. NegroSubversive
“Let me get this straight, your mother fed and allowed into her home white children whose parents wouldn’t let you into their homes because you were Black? That explains how you turned into a Black conservative,” this user surmised.
6. Trill Texas
This user called cap on Washington’s comments.
7. DeucesDeuce
Texas caught a stray shot from this Twitter user who got wind of Washington’s post.
8. LocalCommunist
“Paying 8 dollars to say this is wild,” said Local Communist.
9. The Notorious T.I.B.
-
