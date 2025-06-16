Take This With A Grain of Salt: According to Jermaine Dupri, Drake Will Allegedly Have His Own Radio Station in ‘GTA 6’

Rockstar Games is notorious for not spilling any details on its video games, especially GTA 6. Still, record producer Jermaine Dupri spilled the beans about Drake’s alleged involvement with what is easily one of the most anticipated video games of all time.

While speaking with Rory and Mal, Jermaine Dupri claims that Rockstar Games reached out to him to work on GTA 6, and that the salty 6 God will also be involved with the game.

“They asked me to do Grand Theft Auto, and they were saying like Drake got his own radio station on Grand Theft Auto,” Dupri said.

Dupri took his claims to another level. He claims that not only will Drake have a radio station, but when the game finally arrives, “Drake can actually upload music that we probably have never even heard online on that video game.”

If true, it would be a significant development, as it would provide another means for Drake to release his unreleased big tunes to the masses through GTA 6.

Other Rumors Invovling GTA 6

With any news regarding GTA 6 not announced by Rockstar Games, take this with the tiniest grain of salt. Drake is not the first big-name artist to be associated with the game.

There were rumors that DJ Khaled was going to be getting a radio station, and gamers were not happy to hear that rumor. Dr. Dre was also involved with Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, getting story DLC and a station featuring his music.

Along with groundbreaking gameplay, it also plays on pop culture and gratuitous violence. The Grand Theft Auto game franchise is also renowned for its radio stations, which typically feature classic songs from various genres that align with the game’s setting.

Gamers have been reacting to the news of Drake allegedly providing music for GTA 6; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.