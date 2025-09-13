No, Joe Budden Did Not Audition For The Role of Kratos In Live-Action ‘God of War’ Series, But The Memes If He Got The Part Are Hilarious

Joe Budden as Kratos in Amazon Prime’s live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise? Someone pitched the idea on X, formerly Twitter, and the internet did what it does best: make jokes.
Word on the street is that Amazon Prime’s God of War is set to begin filming in March 2026, but it still hasn’t chosen an actor to take on the role of Kratos, everyone’s favorite god slayer in the show.
There have been a bunch of names thrown out there, according to television insider John Campea: Winston Duke, Joe Manganiello, the voice of Kratos in the reboots, Christopher Judge, Manu Bennett, Jason Momoa, Travis Fimmel, Oliver Ritchers, and Dave Bautista are all in the running to play the iconic video game character on the small screen.
Following this report, one user on X, @realradec, decided to spark a hilarious rumor that rapper-turned-mega-popular-podcaster Joe Budden is also one of those names.
Without a shred of evidence, the post reads, “Joe Budden reveals that he auditioned to play Kratos in the upcoming live-action God of War series on Amazon.”
The Joe Budden /Kratos Memes Are Absolutely Ridiculous
Now, of course, no person should believe that to be the case, but they damn sure can take the post and make memes out of it, and that’s precisely what happened, and now the post has become a gold mine for hilarity as X users are not cleverly using Joe Budden moments in clips from the game.
Just a peep a few of the memes below.
You gotta love X for moments like these. Now there is no way on God’s green Earth that Joe Budden would wield Kratos’ Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos, but you gotta admit, just the sheer notion of it is hilariously ridiculous.
You can see more memes in the gallery below.
