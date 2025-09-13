Subscribe
Games

No, Joe Budden Did Not Audition For The Role of Kratos In Live-Action ‘God of War’ Series, But The Memes If He Got The Part Are Hilarious

Published on September 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Budden As Kratos In 'God of War' Sparks Hilarious Memes

Source: Getty Images / Joe Budden / God of War / Kratos

Joe Budden as Kratos in Amazon Prime’s live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise? Someone pitched the idea on X, formerly Twitter, and the internet did what it does best: make jokes.

Word on the street is that Amazon Prime’s God of War is set to begin filming in March 2026, but it still hasn’t chosen an actor to take on the role of Kratos, everyone’s favorite god slayer in the show.

Related Stories

There have been a bunch of names thrown out there, according to television insider John Campea: Winston Duke, Joe Manganiello, the voice of Kratos in the reboots, Christopher Judge, Manu Bennett, Jason Momoa, Travis Fimmel, Oliver Ritchers, and Dave Bautista are all in the running to play the iconic video game character on the small screen.

Following this report, one user on X, @realradec, decided to spark a hilarious rumor that rapper-turned-mega-popular-podcaster Joe Budden is also one of those names.

Without a shred of evidence, the post reads, “Joe Budden reveals that he auditioned to play Kratos in the upcoming live-action God of War series on Amazon.”

The Joe Budden /Kratos Memes Are Absolutely Ridiculous

Now, of course, no person should believe that to be the case, but they damn sure can take the post and make memes out of it, and that’s precisely what happened, and now the post has become a gold mine for hilarity as X users are not cleverly using Joe Budden moments in clips from the game.

Just a peep a few of the memes below.

You gotta love X for moments like these. Now there is no way on God’s green Earth that Joe Budden would wield Kratos’ Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos, but you gotta admit, just the sheer notion of it is hilariously ridiculous.

You can see more memes in the gallery below.

1. Tears

2. LOL

3. Howling

4. LMAO

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Related Tags

God of War god of war: ragnarok HHW Gaming
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
20 Items
Games
Chanel Hosts 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner
Celebrity
President Trump Signs Executive Orders At The White House
News
Vintage Frames Company x The Diplomats
News
NBA 2K26
47 Items
Games
Questlove X The Balvenie
News
Trending Stories
11 Items
Politics

Deep, Deep, Undercover: Mike Johnson Claims Donald Trump Was Working As An FBI Informant In The Jeffrey Epstein Case, X Ain’t Buying It

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

10 Items
PHOTO OPS

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close