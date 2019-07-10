Joe Budden Calls Crissle “Nasty Bum Ass Homegirl”, She & Twitter Gather The Rapper

A$AP Rocky currently being locked up Swedish prison which is reportedly being poorly kept is sparking a lot of controversy at home stateside. Highly-opinionated rapper turned pop culture pundit, Joe Budden, found himself in the crosshairs of Twitter’s wrath after he called out fellow podcaster Crissle.

The drama all began after Budden commented on people bringing up Rocky’s comments he made in response to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson back in 2014. Crissle, in response to the #JusticeForRocky movement to get the rapper released from jail, shared a screenshot from the interview with the caption:

“I thought of this when I heard about Asap Rocky’s situation in Sweden,”

I thought of this when I heard about ASAP Rocky's situation in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/Ji8dIdUZKh — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) July 9, 2019

Budden, without saying Crissle’s name sent a sub her way and stated on his podcast:

“I don’t like that this is coming up now, I don’t think it adds anything to the narrative.”

“Nor does it change how I feel. If it changes how you feel, then you should look inside your heart. He’s in a real fucked up situation over there, how I feel about that is not altered by how he feels about anything.”

“That’s so nasty on Twitter,” he added, as he addressed the critics. “But that nasty ass bum ass homegirl, I seen her put it out. It’s just like, you niggas that be preaching this pro black shit but get evil in a heartbeat…woo”

A follower brought up Joe’s comments to the co-host of the popular podcast The Read and she let Joe have it.

Lmfaoooooo I know all about how budden's bitch ass is STEAM pressed over me and our show. Nigga oughta be glad I paved the way for him. — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) July 10, 2019

I am not talking about his goofy ass on my bigger, longer running, more money making, coming to TV this fall show. He can get these tweets though. — jeremy bearimy (@crissles) July 10, 2019

The fallout quickly followed with plenty of Twitter joining in and dragging Budden by his long cardigan up and down their timelines. You can see all of the Tweets that stemmed from the podcast beef in the gallery below.

Photo: MTV/TRL / Getty