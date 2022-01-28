Bussoff Blocking: Joey BadA$$ Says He Holds In His “Money Shot” To Preserve Life Force

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joey BadA$$ made his mark as one of the best young rappers of his generation, showing incredible growth in his artistry both via music and acting. During a recent interview, the Pro Era star dropped a sex-related bombshell and shared that he, ahem, withholds his “money shot” to preserve his “life force.”

BadA$$, 27, sat down with the ladies of Lip Service for a wide-ranging chat when the topic of oral sex came about. BadA$$ says that while he does engage in sexual activities, he believes that releasing at the moment will deplete his energy, blood cells, and more.

“I’d rather not bust a nut, period,” Joey BadA$$ said. “For the people seeing this for the first tie, it’s gonna sound crazy, but I’d rather preserve my life force. When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There’s blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you get depleted. They say it’s like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.”

He added that he’s been at this practice for about two years and has trained himself to have multiple orgasms without letting the big shot go. There are some who share in this practice, and semen retention, as it is called, is common among those who study Taoism.

The idea is that, as BadA$$ said, the energy expelled when a man ejaculates is a powerful one so withholding is a way to absorb the energy back into the body. It isn’t known if there is an actual health benefit, and we’re certainly not about to find out anytime soon.

Check out the interview and the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty