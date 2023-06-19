Jorja Smith Attacked By Internet Bozos For Having Grown Woman Curves

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jorja Smith is not only a singer and performer, but she’s also one of the most glamorous women in her field. Jorja Smith became a hot subject on social media today after a new video surfaced and fans began needlessly picking apart her looks, sparking a debate on body shaming.

Jorja Smith, 26, is an English singer that was featured on Drake’s More Life project and Burna Boy’s African Giant album among other placements and appearances. Over the weekend, a Twitter user remarked on how people began discussing Smith’s looks in a negative manner, especially after she looked to have gained some weight according to some.

In that thread of discussion, a user shared a video of Smith, who looked fantastic by the way, and it was off to the races from there.

“Fatphobia is crazy cause one minute nggas were talking about swimming in Jorja Smith’s sewage water but small small weight gain and they’re switching up,” wrote @CDT416_ on June 17.

Another Twitter user, @topflooronly, posted the tweet below in what seemed to be an attempt to pull a “gotcha” moment, which sparked the debate in full.

Again, looking at the video in question, Smith is just as beautiful as she’s always been. The so-called “switching up” has to be a small but loud contingent because, on Twitter, folks are expressing their adoration of Smith and her womanly appearance.

But more than anything, it should be said that Jorja Smith doesn’t have to look good for anyone but herself and those who are loving on her. It’s kind of weird how folks are trying to tear down the singer, who never asked to be anyone’s sex symbol or the vision of beauty anyway.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty