Subscribe
Close
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joyce Carol Oates might not be a household name to those who know of Elon Musk, but her dressing down of the world’s richest man has folks talking. Taking to Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, Joyce Carol Oates questioned the trillionaire’s lack of culture, and his responses were an attempt to prove that he’s more than Grok’s human vessel.

Over the weekend (November 8), Joyce Carol Oates, a highly decorated author, pondered why Musk never seems to share posts about his interests or his family, essentially saying he was uncultured. Musk fired back and spent the weekend trying to prove he actually does more than promote Grok, X’s built-in AI program, and sharing his favorite movies, but with minimal commentary.

From X:

So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died; pleasure in sports, acclaim for a favorite team; references to history. In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured. The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.”

Musk, taking note of X users noticing that Oates essentially embarrassed him, went to his usual bit by using humor and oddly written responses to appear to fight back. Others on the platform also noticed that Musk seemingly was rattled by Oates’ assertion, and began replying to X posts about lauded films, writing “great movie” in the threads.

Check out the chatter from X below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. Wanna bet that he’s never actually read these?

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Related Tags

Elon Musk
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Serena Williams, Ciara, and Lauren London

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Bossip

#RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle's 'Catfish' Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy

Bossip

President Trump Pardons MLB Legend Darryl Strawberry For Tax Evasion, Social Media Debates

Cassius Life
Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
News
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News
ONE Musicfest 2025
News
'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square
News
Max B
Trending

Trending

Entertainment
Trending Stories
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
10 Items
Entertainment

In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event
News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close