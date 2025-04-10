Subscribe
Kanye West Apologizes To Jay-Z, But Snaps On Taylor Swift

Published on April 10, 2025
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Getty

Kanye West hopped online and had the internet on fire again, this time with a mix of remorse and recklessness. Ye started off by issuing a rare apology to Jay-Z for past disrespectful comments about his kids. “I’m sorry JAY-Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed my family on some real shit none of these rap n-ggas had my back.”

It looked like Ye was finally trying to patch things up with Hov… but in true Kanye fashion, the peace didn’t last long. In the very same breath, Ye came for Taylor Swift with some jaw-dropping claims that had social media shook. He accused the pop star of having a threesome with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, and said he was heated he wasn’t included. “I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles had sex with Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me,” Kanye posted. “ON EVERYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Kanye has been wildin’ on Twitter for a very long time. Letting off reckless tweets with no filter. He’s callin’ people out, droppin’ crazy claims, and just disrespecting his peers like it’s nothing. From taking shots at Taylor Swift to name-dropping other artists in messy situations, Ye’s got the timeline in a frenzy. Some fans think he’s just being Ye, but a lot of people are fed up, saying he’s doing too much and he’s crossing the line.

Check out some of the other wild tweets Ye’s been firing off below.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910286770945847546

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910298864839458911

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910302435219820817

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910304581432525009

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910304951575724463

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910309503918047697

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1910311740815901018

jay-z Kanye West taylor swift

