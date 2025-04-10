Kanye West Apologizes To Jay-Z, But Snaps On Taylor Swift
Kanye West hopped online and had the internet on fire again, this time with a mix of remorse and recklessness. Ye started off by issuing a rare apology to Jay-Z for past disrespectful comments about his kids. “I’m sorry JAY-Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed my family on some real shit none of these rap n-ggas had my back.” It looked like Ye was finally trying to patch things up with Hov… but in true Kanye fashion, the peace didn’t last long. In the very same breath, Ye came for Taylor Swift with some jaw-dropping claims that had social media shook. He accused the pop star of having a threesome with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, and said he was heated he wasn’t included. “I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles had sex with Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me,” Kanye posted. “ON EVERYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”
