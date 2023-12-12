Kanye West Rocks Black KKK Mask At ‘Vultures’ Listening Party

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are close to releasing their collaborative album Vultures and hosted a listening party in Miami this week. What has some people talking is the moment when Kanye West came onstage donning a Black hood stylized like the white KKK hood.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, collectively known under the ¥$ moniker, appeared together in Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace for an outdoor listening party according to a report from Variety.

The event got a late start and there were some technical issues with audio assistants having a time trying to connect West’s phone to the audio system at the venue. The event was also streamed on YouTube with fans at home experiencing viewing issues as well. According to the outlet, tickets for general admission for the event were listed at $200, $600 for VIP, and $10,000 for tables.

The pair played 10 tracks from Vultures with notable features from Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, Bump J, Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black, and more. Joining West and $ign on the stage were Chris Brown, Offset, the aforementioned Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

During the album’s controversial title track where West decries being antisemitic in a vulgar fashion, the artist came onstage wearing the Black hood and stared at the crowd for effect. Instead of shying away from the heat sure to come from the song and the image, West reportedly paused the song after the line in question from the song.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are chiming in with their thoughts on the album, Kanye West himself, and more.

—

Photo: Gotham / Getty