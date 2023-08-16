Herb Alert: Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson “Moved On,” New Usher Video Has Social Media Lit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson have allegedly broken up. More importantly, Usher dropped his new video for “Boyfriend” which stars the actress, and social media is loving the visual and the petty.

As for Jackson, People reports that Keke’s baby daddy has “moved on” after he publicly shamed her for being serenaded by Usher while at one of his Las Vegas shows. Keke was having none of the tomfoolery, creating t-shirts that capitalized on his “You a mom” reaction that got him dragged. Per a source, the fitness instructor and actor is focusing on acting and we would hope co-parenting the child, Leodis Andrellton, he just had with Keke.

We’re going to guess she isn’t losing much sleep since she’s busy participating in a marketing masterclass with the rollout of the new Usher visual. On Tuesday (Aug. 15) she shared a clip which was a blatant troll aimed at Jackson. Today (Aug. 16), as promised, we got the video and social media has been celebrating ever since.

Keke can be seen getting her dance on in the video for the smooth addition to Usher’s catalog. Also worth noting, she totally slid past the “video vixen” trope and offered a direct shot at her baby daddy.

See reactions to the quasi-drama below. Keke Palmer gonna be alright and get her coins.