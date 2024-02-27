Baes & Baddies: The Beautiful Kiera Nicole Covers All The Thick Baddie Bases

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kiera Nicole might be familiar to some by way of a series of hilarious skits that almost always point out that she’s one of the curviest women on the scene these days. Beyond her voluptuous figure, Kiera Nicole is positioning herself to be one of the go-to personalities in the still-growing content creation space and she’s our latest Baes & Baddies feature.

We don’t know a whole lot about Kiera Nicole except that she’s originally from Los Angeles, Calif., and currently resides in Houston, Texas, and you know what they say about the Lone Star State. We’ll let you figure that one out for yourselves.

We’ve checked out several reels and TikTok clips of Kiera over the past few months and she collaborates often with others in the space. Just recently, Kiera Nicole shot some content with a recent Baes & Baddies entrant, Myah Jane, and the bountifully blessed pair who know how to play up their charms and personalities for the camera.

Check out the gallery of images from Kiera Nicole alone. Some images are a bit racy so if you check out her other pages, do so with all respect to your viewing neighbors if you catch our drift.

Photo: Instagram