LeBron & Bronny James Tease Possible 'Call of Duty' Involvement
Could LeBron & Bronny James The Latest Big Names To Get Their Own ‘Call of Duty’ Operator Skins?
Are the Los Angeles Lakers father-son duo, LeBron and Bronny James, coming to Call of Duty as playable operator skins? Like his son, Bronny, LeBron James is a gamer. He has his own PS5 DualSense Controller and has been featured as a playable character in the WB Games Interactive fighter MultiVersus. Bronny and LeBron also starred in a hilarious television spot for PlayStation’s God of War: Ragnarok.
Now, for their next trick, there seems to be a very good chance the two professional hoopers will join the likes of Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage by having their own operation skins in Call of Duty. The buzz all started when LBJ lobbied for his son, who was once a member of FaZe Clan, to have his own operator skin in Call of Duty on X, formerly Twitter, writing in a post, “Bronny just said he want his own “Skin”. @Activision @CallofDuty talk to me.” When LeBron James calls you out, you have to respond, and the official X account for COD did respond with a GIF of The Replacer, writing, “We know Bronny is a shooter, let’s talk. First father son duo in NBA history. Could be a #CallOfDuty first too.”
The Replacer Has Been BusySo maybe The Replacer will replace both Bronny and LeBron so they can play some Black Ops 6. Adding more fuel to the speculation fire, notable Call of Duty news site CharlieIntel also took notice, dropping the “looking eyes emoji.” This latest development comes after The Replacer stepped in for Angel Reese so she can play some Black Ops 6, speculating the Chicago Sky superstar will be involved in the next installment in the Black Ops franchise. Bronny also won the Call of Duty two-minute drill at the NBA Summer League, so the young hooper’s involvement in the game could have been in the works for a minute. We shall see how this plays out. The gallery below shows more reactions to LeBron and Bronny James possibly getting operator skins.
