Juelz’s Dentures, Safaree Struggle, Joe’s Senior Citizen Peen & More Kickoff #LHHNY

Love & Hip Hop New York is in its ninth season, and it came out swinging with the purest of struggle. While we didn’t meet all of the cast members in the first episode, Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Safaree, Juelz Santana, Kimbella and Alexis Skyy made to kick things off right.

As we learned from the super trailer, we quickly see that even though things seem perfect in Joe Budden’s world with his fantastic rebrand, his lovely lady Cyn Santana and the birth of his son Lexington they are still suffering some postpartum issues. Cyn is ready to get back in the sack and jump-start the couple’s love life, but Joe for whatever reason is denying his boo the stroke.

Throughout the episode, Cyn makes a valiant effort to get laid, but Joe keeps denying her what she feels rightfully deserves. After getting some advice from Kimbella and Alexis on the matter, Cyn takes things into her own hands by booking a hotel room for the night. Joe of course, just wants to go home and wants to knock boots in the comfort of his own home. Not feeling his decision Cyn jumps out the vehicle and lets Budden know she needs to feel sexy again and the lack of sex isn’t helping. She takes her ridiculously thick cakes to the hotel room and leaves Joe in his Gucci ensemble in the middle of the NYC streets.

Despite his recent struggle proposal at the Apollo, Love & Hip Hop NY picks up with Juelz and Kimbella’s relationship hanging on for dear life. While Kimbella is home taking care of the kids by herself, Juelz is stuck at his momma’s house at the request of the judge after being jammed up for allegedly bringing a gun to the airport and hightailing it after it was found. We learn Juelz became addicted to lean and pills after some “denture work” and his drug abuse was taking its toll on the family.

Things get even rockier for the couple when Juelz learns he has to make a decision soon on either to take a plea deal in the case or fight the charge. Either option will land the “Santana’s Town” rapper and his new set of chompers in the bing putting a severe strain on his family.

Safaree who is gunning for Rich Dollaz spot as a Love & Hip Hop all-star is back home in NYC. The legend in his own mind is hyped about his upcoming performance during the annual Dyckman basketball game. Unfortunately, nobody told him that his single wasn’t that well liked and he got booed out of the park. Down after the performance he seeks advice from Joe who explains to the “rapper” that he should focus on women and stop with the gangster talk cause he ain’t about that life. Will he heed that advice we will see throughout the season.

Last but certainly not least, Alexi Skyy is back, and she is dead serious about being a rapper. To kick things off with her storyline we immediately find out she is getting signed by Tekashi69″s former manager Tr3yway. The jokes continue to write themselves on this show. Alexis wants to be the “next 69” she tells her new manager, and honestly, she keeps working with she will be and we ain’t talking about musically. The meeting is interrupted when serial special Love & Hip Hop guest and the father of her daughter Fetty Wap walks in.

The “My Way” rapper is happy for his baby mama, but she wants nothing to do with him at all. The former couple’s tension is on full display as Tr3yway watches. Skyy assures him after Fetty leaves that there won’t be a problem between the two that could possibly harm her “career.”

Photo: VH1