Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple For Its Lack of Innovation, X Reminds Him He “Stole” Facebook

Apple’s Lack of Improvements On New iPhone Models Is Hurting Sales According To Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg Feels Apple “Traps” Its Customers In Their Ecosystem

Mark Zuckerberg’s take on Apple. A must watch. I love Apple products. Always have. However, his take on how they haven’t come up with something truly innovative is spot on. A few examples: pic.twitter.com/h6Z0bO2jCQ — Antonio Reza (@theantonioreza) January 11, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Shared His Opinion On The Failed Apple Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast, said that Apple Vision Pro is worse than the Meta Quest: ‘They shipped something for $3,500 that I think is worse than the thing that we shipped for $300 or $400.’ pic.twitter.com/W0T4G4gqCC — Nathie (@NathieVR) January 13, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg is correct here and I can also add that Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t created anything at all He bought Instagram and some other app and stole The Facebook He’s just Elon Musk that washes up every day https://t.co/Rd8bhhv6yv — many nigga face god (@brantweezy) January 13, 2025