Meta Follows In X’s Footsteps By Abandoning Fact-Checking Program For Community Notes, X Calls Mark Zuckerberg A Capitulator

tradeoff” with the policy acknowledging that more “harmful” content will make its way onto timelines.

Donald Trump Winning Had Everything To Do With Meta’s Policy Shift

no question that there has been a change over the last four years. We saw a lot of societal and political pressure, all in the direction of more content, moderation more censorship, and we’ve got a real opportunity. Now, we’ve got a new administration, and a new president coming in who are big defenders of free expression, and that makes a difference.”

Note how Kaplan also throws the Biden administration under the bus here. Not very subtle. https://t.co/pQxlobk1KW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

Q: Do you think Zuckerberg is responding to the threats you’ve made to him in the past? TRUMP: Probably. Yeah. Probably. pic.twitter.com/1XT01KCDXc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

Another One Kisses The Trump Ring

This is 100% capitulation by Mark @finkd Zuckerberg. Just despicable https://t.co/upTKmJ7si8 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 7, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg is removing fact-checking from Meta. 👀 I hope most rational people are asking themselves why removing fact-checking is necessary for free speech and expression. Only liars and con-artists don’t like being fact-checked. pic.twitter.com/RuER0Yhpt5 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 7, 2025