Meta Follows In X’s Footsteps By Abandoning Fact-Checking Program For Community Notes, X Calls Mark Zuckerberg A Capitulator
Donald Trump Winning Had Everything To Do With Meta’s Policy ShiftMeta’s newly appointed Chief of Global Affairs, Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican, supports him. He adds that Meta’s relationship with third-party fact-checkers was “well-intentioned at the outset, but there’s just been too much political bias in what they choose to fact-check and how.” Kaplan also admitted that Trump winning the 2024 presidential election was a reason for Meta’s policy shift, adding, “no question that there has been a change over the last four years. We saw a lot of societal and political pressure, all in the direction of more content, moderation more censorship, and we’ve got a real opportunity. Now, we’ve got a new administration, and a new president coming in who are big defenders of free expression, and that makes a difference.”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Sources close to the situation tell CNN that Meta gave Trump’s team a heads-up before announcing the policy change. During an off-the-wall press conference, Orange Mussolini claimed that his bullying of Zuckerberg had influenced the company’s decision.
Another One Kisses The Trump RingThis latest announcement comes as Zuckerberg has been out here glazing and doing his best to get in the good graces of the Orange Menace before his stench reenters the White House. UFC CEO and big-time Trump ally Dana White joined the company’s board a day ago. Like Tim Cook, Meta has donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, and Zuckerberg expressed a desire to play an “active role” in shaping tech policy in the Trump administration. Also, like Cook, Zuckerberg is getting fried on social media for bowing down to Donald Trump.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js This is definitely going to be a spooky four years. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
